Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2764 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 10914 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14344 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 18664 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 72754 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 163224 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 120178 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 112646 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 209252 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66778 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

123 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Lyman, Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, attacks continue.

123 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman, Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff briefing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced ten times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zeleny Hai, and fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat clashes began today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the direction of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Karpivka, Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks today, eight of which Ukrainian soldiers have already successfully stopped. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Bila Hora. Another combat clash is still ongoing.

The Defense Forces have already successfully stopped five enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. In total, the enemy tried to advance ten times in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy started 27 clashes of varying intensity in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostyantynopol. Our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske. Six enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, four combat clashes are taking place near Malynivka, one attack by the invaders has already been repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted five attacks today in the area of Stepove and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka, and was stopped by our defenders.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the aggressor carried out three futile attacks towards the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and another combat clash is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and also launched 92 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost a thousand occupiers, 2 aircraft and 15 cruise missiles10.06.25, 08:05 • 3196 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
