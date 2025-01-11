121 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120976 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104275 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113855 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122085 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120386 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56257 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 70322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132052 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149500 views
121 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34553 views

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector - 56 clashes. The enemy also actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kupyansk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 13 times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, nine firefights are currently underway.

In the Lyman sector, 16 combat engagements took place near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest. So far, two combat engagements are ongoing in this sector.

In the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector, 13 firefights took place since the beginning of the day, three of which are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked five times in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka. Our defenders repelled the attacks.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector . Fifty-six times today, combat engagements of varying intensity started. The enemy attacked in the vicinity of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske, 46 enemy attacks were repelled, and ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka five times and launched a UAV attack on Novopil.

One combat engagement took place in the Prydniprovsky sector since the beginning of the day. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kursk region today our defenders repelled 12 enemy assaults, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes on the region's settlements and positions of our defenders, using four drones.

There were no major changes in other areas, the General Staff added.

The enemy lost over 1500 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment over the last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports11.01.25, 07:53 • 40457 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

