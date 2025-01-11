121 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kupyansk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 13 times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, nine firefights are currently underway.

In the Lyman sector, 16 combat engagements took place near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest. So far, two combat engagements are ongoing in this sector.

In the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector, 13 firefights took place since the beginning of the day, three of which are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked five times in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka. Our defenders repelled the attacks.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector . Fifty-six times today, combat engagements of varying intensity started. The enemy attacked in the vicinity of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske, 46 enemy attacks were repelled, and ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka five times and launched a UAV attack on Novopil.

One combat engagement took place in the Prydniprovsky sector since the beginning of the day. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kursk region today our defenders repelled 12 enemy assaults, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes on the region's settlements and positions of our defenders, using four drones.

There were no major changes in other areas, the General Staff added.

The enemy lost over 1500 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment over the last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports