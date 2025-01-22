121 combat engagements in the frontline: half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

121 combat actions took place on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 22, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 121 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly launched two missile strikes using four missiles and 70 air strikes, dropping 90 KABs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand attacks, including 151 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,899 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit sixteen areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, four warehouses, two artillery facilities and one other important enemy object," the report says.

The situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried once to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 10 attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled enemy assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazi.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the area of Ivano-Daryivka, repelling one attack in total.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made six attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Hryshyne, Novosergiivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the areas of Vremivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near the village of Kamianske.

Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy launched 23 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs, and fired 450 times, including 16 times from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

