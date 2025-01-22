121 combat engagements in the frontline: half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101244 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110261 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104358 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137435 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117014 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

121 combat engagements in the frontline: half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

121 combat engagements in the frontline: half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29691 views

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place, 61 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 70 air strikes and fired over 6,000 times, using missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

121 combat actions took place on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 22, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 121 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly launched two missile strikes using four missiles and 70 air strikes, dropping 90 KABs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand attacks, including 151 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,899 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit sixteen areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, four warehouses, two artillery facilities and one other important enemy object," the report says.

The situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried once to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 10 attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled enemy assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodyazi.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the area of Ivano-Daryivka, repelling one attack in total.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made six attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Hryshyne, Novosergiivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the areas of Vremivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near the village of Kamianske.

Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy launched 23 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs, and fired 450 times, including 16 times from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 2000 occupants and hundreds of pieces of equipment per day: new data22.01.25, 07:47 • 28854 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

