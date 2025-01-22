Over the past day, the defense forces neutralized 1,950 Russian invaders and destroyed more than 400 pieces of occupiers' weapons and equipment. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 22 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 22 to January 22, 25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 823,980 (+1,950) people,

tanks - 9,844 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,485 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 22,194 (+60) units,

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,039 (+141) units,

cruise missiles - 3051 (+0) units,

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,837 (+155) units,

special equipment - 3,711 (+1) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

The General Staff confirmed successful strikes on the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region and the Smolensk Aviation Plant. The command post of the 29th army of the Russian Federation in Volnovakha was also hit.