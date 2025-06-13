$41.490.02
1,200 bodies of fallen returned to Ukraine under Istanbul agreements - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The bodies of 1,200 deceased have been successfully returned to Ukraine. This was made possible through repatriation efforts.

1,200 bodies of fallen returned to Ukraine under Istanbul agreements - Coordination Headquarters

The bodies of 1,200 dead citizens of Ukraine, including servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine, according to the Russian side. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on June 13, UNN writes.

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,200 dead were returned to Ukraine. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to citizens of Ukraine, including servicemen. Repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul

- the Coordination Headquarters reported.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the ICRC.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
