12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in Australia

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
January 24, 12:59 AM • 10880 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 26528 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 27535 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 25873 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 24288 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 42634 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 37512 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 20434 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 27050 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 62250 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Energy Storm in the US: Arctic Cold Threatens Oil Production in Major BasinsJanuary 23, 09:33 PM • 7820 views
Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with ChinaPhotoJanuary 23, 10:16 PM • 7768 views
Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's houseJanuary 23, 11:49 PM • 7576 views
170 Million Americans Under Threat from Record Snowstorm: National Guard and "Frost Quakes" ExpectedJanuary 24, 12:10 AM • 5012 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to ChinaJanuary 24, 12:22 AM • 16203 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 42639 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 62252 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 82411 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 77984 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 79604 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 25940 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 25409 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 40050 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 55151 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 49451 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in Australia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

12-year-old Nico Antic died in hospital from severe injuries after a shark bite in Sydney Harbour. The attack occurred during cliff jumping, leading to mass beach closures due to abnormal predator activity.

12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in Australia

The family of 12-year-old Nico Antik reported their son's death in the hospital on Saturday, January 24, due to severe injuries sustained from a shark bite. The tragic incident occurred in Sydney Harbour amidst abnormal activity of marine predators along Australia's east coast, caused by recent storms. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The attack happened in Vaucluse, just 9 km from the center of Sydney, when the teenager and his friends were jumping into the water from cliffs. The shark inflicted deep wounds on both of the boy's legs, after which his friends pulled him ashore and called paramedics. In an official statement, the parents described Nico as a "happy, friendly, and athletic boy" who was always full of life, but doctors could not save the child due to critical blood loss.

Mass beach closures due to predator activity

This week, Sydney authorities were forced to close dozens of popular beaches after a series of four shark attacks occurred within two days. Experts link such animal aggression to heavy rains: rainwater has made coastal waters murky, which attracts sharks closer to the shore.

Despite the fact that Australia records an average of 20 attacks per year and only a few of them are fatal, the current situation is causing serious concern among local residents. 

Dozens of beaches closed in Australia due to a series of shark attacks20.01.26, 21:08 • 3678 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
Reuters
Australia