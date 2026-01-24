12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in Australia

The family of 12-year-old Nico Antik reported their son's death in the hospital on Saturday, January 24, due to severe injuries sustained from a shark bite. The tragic incident occurred in Sydney Harbour amidst abnormal activity of marine predators along Australia's east coast, caused by recent storms. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The attack happened in Vaucluse, just 9 km from the center of Sydney, when the teenager and his friends were jumping into the water from cliffs. The shark inflicted deep wounds on both of the boy's legs, after which his friends pulled him ashore and called paramedics. In an official statement, the parents described Nico as a "happy, friendly, and athletic boy" who was always full of life, but doctors could not save the child due to critical blood loss.

Mass beach closures due to predator activity

This week, Sydney authorities were forced to close dozens of popular beaches after a series of four shark attacks occurred within two days. Experts link such animal aggression to heavy rains: rainwater has made coastal waters murky, which attracts sharks closer to the shore.

Despite the fact that Australia records an average of 20 attacks per year and only a few of them are fatal, the current situation is causing serious concern among local residents.

