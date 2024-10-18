12 beers from AB InBev Efes Ukraine won awards at the XXV International Beer and Beverage Competition
Kyiv • UNN
AB InBev Efes Ukraine has won 12 awards at the XXV International Beer Competition Ukrpyvo. The awards include two Grand Prix, 9 gold and 1 silver medal for various beers from Chernihiv and Mykolaiv breweries.
The company AB InBev Efes Ukraine demonstrated its commitment to brewing excellence and confirmed the high quality of its products by winning a number of awards at the XXV International Beer Competition, soft drinks, low-alcohol and fermented beverages, mineral waters and brewing maltorganized by Ukrpyvo , reports UNN.
This result not only confirms the high quality of the products, but also reflects the company's commitment to combine brewing traditions with the introduction of production innovations to meet modern consumer requirements.
High quality and safety standards: the company's top priority
Each beer is carefully controlled at all stages of production. AB InBev Efes Ukraine is responsible for the quality of raw materials, technological processes and carries out regular inspections so that every consumer can be sure of the high quality and safety of the products they choose.
Maintaining high standards of production processes and recipes creates an environment where each beer variety delights with its unique taste. The 12 awards received confirm the company's commitment to continuous improvement and delighting consumers with quality products.
Awards for beers brewed at Chernihiv Brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine:
The Grand Prix was awarded to Chernihivske Bile beer for the highest quality in the category of light wheat lagers. In addition, the brewery received 9 gold medals for the following beers:
- Chernihivske Svitloe - for the traditionally high quality of the light lager.
- Chernihivske Titan - for the high quality of the light lager.
- “Full Keg. Mild” - for the mild taste of light lager.
- “Siverska Legend” - for high quality in the category of light lagers.
- Stella Artois - for the exceptional quality of light lager.
- Velkopopovicky Kozel Cerny - for excellent quality in the dark lager category.
- Lowenbrau Original - for excellent taste and quality in the category of light lagers.
- “Mike‘s Hard Drink with lemon juice” and “Mike’s Hard Drink with cherry flavor” for high quality in the specialty drinks category.
“I am proud of the significant number of awards that the beer brewed at Chernihivska Brewery has received. I am especially pleased that 2 varieties of Chernihivske lager - “Light” and “White” - were awarded high marks by the jury for quality and taste. These recognitions - are the result of the fruitful work of the entire brewery team, high professionalism and love for their work,” said Yevhen Vorozhko, director of Chernihiv Brewery.
Awards for beers brewed at Mykolaivska Brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine:
The brewery was awarded the Grand Prix for its beerChernihivske Bila Nich, which received the highest rating in the dark lager category. In addition, a silver medal was awarded to Yantar Svitlebeer, which was recognized for its high quality in the light lager category.