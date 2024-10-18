12 beers from AB InBev Efes Ukraine won awards at the XXV International Beer and Beverage Competition

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 29457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 130492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 182915 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349702 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176180 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146682 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196629 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125575 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108395 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

12 beers from AB InBev Efes Ukraine won awards at the XXV International Beer and Beverage Competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40747 views

AB InBev Efes Ukraine has won 12 awards at the XXV International Beer Competition Ukrpyvo. The awards include two Grand Prix, 9 gold and 1 silver medal for various beers from Chernihiv and Mykolaiv breweries.

12 beers from AB InBev Efes Ukraine won awards at the XXV International Beer and Beverage Competition

The company AB InBev Efes Ukraine demonstrated its commitment to brewing excellence and confirmed the high quality of its products by winning a number of awards at the XXV International Beer Competition, soft drinks, low-alcohol and fermented beverages, mineral waters and brewing maltorganized by Ukrpyvo , reports UNN.

This result not only confirms the high quality of the products, but also reflects the company's commitment to combine brewing traditions with the introduction of production innovations to meet modern consumer requirements.

High quality and safety standards: the company's top priority

Each beer is carefully controlled at all stages of production. AB InBev Efes Ukraine is responsible for the quality of raw materials, technological processes and carries out regular inspections so that every consumer can be sure of the high quality and safety of the products they choose.

Maintaining high standards of production processes and recipes creates an environment where each beer variety delights with its unique taste. The 12 awards received confirm the company's commitment to continuous improvement and delighting consumers with quality products.

Awards for beers brewed at Chernihiv Brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine:

The Grand Prix was awarded to Chernihivske Bile beer for the highest quality in the category of light wheat lagers. In addition, the brewery received 9 gold medals for the following beers:

  • Chernihivske Svitloe - for the traditionally high quality of the light lager.
  • Chernihivske Titan - for the high quality of the light lager.
  • “Full Keg. Mild” - for the mild taste of light lager.
  • “Siverska Legend” - for high quality in the category of light lagers.
  • Stella Artois - for the exceptional quality of light lager.
  • Velkopopovicky Kozel Cerny - for excellent quality in the dark lager category.
  • Lowenbrau Original - for excellent taste and quality in the category of light lagers.
  • “Mike‘s Hard Drink with lemon juice” and “Mike’s Hard Drink with cherry flavor” for high quality in the specialty drinks category.

“I am proud of the significant number of awards that the beer brewed at Chernihivska Brewery has received. I am especially pleased that 2 varieties of Chernihivske lager - “Light” and “White” - were awarded high marks by the jury for quality and taste. These recognitions - are the result of the fruitful work of the entire brewery team, high professionalism and love for their work,” said Yevhen Vorozhko, director of Chernihiv Brewery.

Awards for beers brewed at Mykolaivska Brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine:

The brewery was awarded the Grand Prix for its beerChernihivske Bila Nich, which received the highest rating in the dark lager category. In addition, a silver medal was awarded to Yantar Svitlebeer, which was recognized for its high quality in the light lager category.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Mykolaiv
