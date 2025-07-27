$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
118 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: the enemy used 86 guided aerial bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Since the beginning of July 27, 118 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy launched 58 air strikes, using 86 guided aerial bombs. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 80 occupiers and destroyed four vehicles, one motorcycle, three unmanned aerial vehicles, one satellite terminal, and one UAV control antenna.

118 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: the enemy used 86 guided aerial bombs

Since the beginning of July 27, 118 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 58 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 86 guided aerial bombs.

1,431 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, the enemy carried out 3,875 artillery shellings

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

Nine combat engagements took place today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one of which is still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 298 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems; launched 14 air strikes, dropped 32 guided bombs.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Fyholivka, Zapadne, and towards Petro-Ivanivka. The settlements of Chuhunivka and Shevyakivka were hit by Russian guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defensive positions five times in the areas of Radkivka, Holubivka, and Bohuslavka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka and in the directions of Serednie, Hryhorivka, and Shandryholove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped six attacks near Serebryanka and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio27.07.25, 09:57 • 43573 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invader's troops attacked once near Stupochky.

The enemy tried to break into our defense ten times in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka.

The enemy is intensely attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 39 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of the settlements: Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Kotlyne – as well as in the directions: Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne, Rodynske. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Mykolaivka, and Pokrovsk were hit by guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 80 occupiers, 57 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders also destroyed four vehicles, one motorcycle, three unmanned aerial vehicles, one satellite terminal, and one antenna for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped five attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Myrny, and towards the settlement of Temirivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders launched a guided aerial bomb strike on the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through in the direction of Prydniprovskyi. In addition, they dropped guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Lviv.

Recall

On July 26, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine.

The Kremlin called itself a supporter of diplomacy and invented a new reason for the war27.07.25, 12:04 • 15880 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
