117 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivske directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, UNN reports.

According to the latest information, as of 22:00, 117 combat engagements were registered on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Today, Russian terrorists conducted one missile and 53 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 72 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 1152 kamikaze drones and fired 4197 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - the post says.

Today in the Kharkiv sector our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk, one attack was stopped and another is ongoing. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane. Eleven combat engagements were completed, five more hostile attacks are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped ten enemy attacks, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, near Hryhorivka, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, five attempts by the invaders to advance were successfully stopped by Ukrainian troops, three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out eight assault operations. The invaders stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk and Krymske. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 38 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. One firefight is still ongoing.

According to the available data, the enemy's losses in this sector today amounted to 172 servicemen killed and wounded, two tanks, 17 vehicles, two motorcycles and one mortar were destroyed, in addition, three more enemy tanks, three vehicles and an enemy mortar were significantly damaged - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked 18 times near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate and Novosilka. Five attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces made six assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsk and Huliaipil sectors, no combat engagements were registered since the beginning of the day.

In the Kursk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy made 436 artillery attacks, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. The invaders' aviation carried out 35 air strikes, dropping 56 drones.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Pishchane, 5 km from Pokrovsk, and pushed Russian troops out of several settlements. The occupiers suffered significant losses and were forced to suspend their attempts to surround Pokrovsk.

