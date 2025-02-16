117 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43715 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116582 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113035 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116697 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152767 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109551 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83669 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50407 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36229 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143469 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175844 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77895 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134059 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135959 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164246 views
Actual
117 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

117 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56363 views

Over the last day, 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The occupants carried out 53 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivske directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest information, as of 22:00, 117 combat engagements were registered on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Today, Russian terrorists conducted one missile and 53 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 72 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 1152 kamikaze drones and fired 4197 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- the post says.

Situation in the following areas

Today in the Kharkiv sector our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk, one attack was stopped and another is ongoing. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane. Eleven combat engagements were completed, five more hostile attacks are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped ten enemy attacks, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, near Hryhorivka, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, five attempts by the invaders to advance were successfully stopped by Ukrainian troops, three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out eight assault operations. The invaders stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk and Krymske. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 38 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. One firefight is still ongoing.

According to the available data, the enemy's losses in this sector today amounted to 172 servicemen killed and wounded, two tanks, 17 vehicles, two motorcycles and one mortar were destroyed, in addition, three more enemy tanks, three vehicles and an enemy mortar were significantly damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked 18 times near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate and Novosilka. Five attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces made six assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsk and Huliaipil sectors, no combat engagements were registered since the beginning of the day.

In the Kursk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy made 436 artillery attacks, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. The invaders' aviation carried out 35 air strikes, dropping 56 drones.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

Recall

Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Pishchane, 5 km from Pokrovsk, and pushed Russian troops out of several settlements. The occupiers suffered significant losses and were forced to suspend their attempts to surround Pokrovsk.

Zelensky outlines possible ways to return occupied territories16.02.25, 20:30 • 38272 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising