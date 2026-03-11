113 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5711 kamikaze drones and carried out 29361 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 68 air strikes – dropping 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5711 kamikaze drones and carried out 29361 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault, in addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped ten guided bombs, carried out 103 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once near the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Drobycheve and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times today near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. The battle continues.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 20 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novoplatonivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 40 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded; two units of automotive transport and three units of special equipment were destroyed. 175 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia. In addition, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne, and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation