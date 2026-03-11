113 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 drones - General Staff

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 4954 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 14836 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 23661 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 20057 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 25350 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30041 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36113 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34240 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44751 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121010 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2m/s
61%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 25443 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 20122 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 12466 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 9062 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 13800 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 13807 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 20129 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 25446 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 57270 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 63510 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 7796 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 9068 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 12472 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26179 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 35153 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Leopard 2

113 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1878 views

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used over 5,700 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 30,000 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions.

113 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5711 kamikaze drones and carried out 29361 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 68 air strikes – dropping 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5711 kamikaze drones and carried out 29361 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault, in addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped ten guided bombs, carried out 103 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once near the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Drobycheve and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times today near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. The battle continues.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 20 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novoplatonivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 40 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded; two units of automotive transport and three units of special equipment were destroyed. 175 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia. In addition, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne, and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation10.03.26, 22:24 • 5466 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine