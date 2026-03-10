Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation

In total, since the beginning of this day, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 6229 kamikaze drones and carried out 2896 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 69 air strikes – dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6229 kamikaze drones and carried out 2896 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. They launched three air strikes using 11 KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Zybine and Vovchanski Khutory. One assault action by the enemy is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Drobysheve and Stavky. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Dronivka, Platonivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka. One assault action is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 55 occupiers were eliminated and 15 were wounded; one enemy shelter, an ammunition depot, an artillery system, a tank, and two units of motor vehicles were destroyed, 62 shelters, 4 UAV control points, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems, and three units of enemy motor vehicles were damaged. 281 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking in the areas of Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers: in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrny, Hirke, and Svyatopetrivka. Four attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Shcherbaky and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 950 soldiers and over two thousand drones