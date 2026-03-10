Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation

$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28355 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhotoMarch 10, 12:51 PM • 20465 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20948 views
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds onlineMarch 10, 01:24 PM • 11348 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15700 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 5170 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 7936 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20976 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28383 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30179 views
Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation

Kyiv

The General Staff reported 120 combat engagements and massive shelling of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. The enemy's greatest activity was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction.

Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 120 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff on the front situation

In total, since the beginning of this day, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 6229 kamikaze drones and carried out 2896 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 69 air strikes – dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6229 kamikaze drones and carried out 2896 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. They launched three air strikes using 11 KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Zybine and Vovchanski Khutory. One assault action by the enemy is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Drobysheve and Stavky. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Dronivka, Platonivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka. One assault action is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 55 occupiers were eliminated and 15 were wounded; one enemy shelter, an ammunition depot, an artillery system, a tank, and two units of motor vehicles were destroyed, 62 shelters, 4 UAV control points, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems, and three units of enemy motor vehicles were damaged. 281 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking in the areas of Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers: in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrny, Hirke, and Svyatopetrivka. Four attacks are ongoing. 

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Shcherbaky and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

