112 Service expands geography: 7 veterans become operators at new center in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
The third 112 communication center, which serves 7 eastern regions of Ukraine, was launched in Dnipro. During the first month of operation, the operators received 200,000 calls, of which 40,000 required emergency response.
The 112 service has expanded its geography to the central and eastern regions - a third communication center has been launched in Dnipro, serving 7 regions of Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"The 112 service has expanded to the central and eastern regions of Ukraine. I visited the communication center in Dnipro, which started operating in September. The center employs more than 70 operators and receives emergency calls from Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk and Luhansk regions around the clock," the minister said.
According to him, since the start of work, operators have received almost 200,000 calls, 40,000 of which required an emergency response. These included reports of hostile attacks, crimes and road accidents, and domestic violence, which was reported to the Service, in particular, by children.
"We continue our policy of hiring veterans. Seven defenders who were wounded at the front became operators of the 112 service in Dnipro. The youngest of them is 21 years old," Klymenko said.
"This is the third communication center, the two previous ones are in Kyiv and Lviv. The next step is to create a 112 center in Odesa, so that the 112 emergency number will be available throughout the country," the minister said.
