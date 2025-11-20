112 combat engagements recorded on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 112, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy is also actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack took place today. The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Synelnykove and Vovchansk. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrny, Kolodiazi, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked nine times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 43 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 38 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 13 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Stepove, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance seven times on the positions of our troops in the area of Yablukove and Rivnopillia, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

