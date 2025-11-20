112 combat engagements recorded on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.090.00
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 672 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19602 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31082 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21024 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40074 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39388 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53144 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29398 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25839 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43761 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 37701 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicionNovember 20, 08:12 AM • 59408 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 20, 08:40 AM • 40165 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The TelegraphNovember 20, 08:42 AM • 35121 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 38814 views
Publications
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 678 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 19606 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31084 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 40076 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 39388 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 1932 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 31508 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 54715 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 52089 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 52971 views
BM-21 "Grad"

112 combat engagements recorded on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The General Staff reported 112 combat engagements on the front, 43 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is also active in the Kostiantynivka and Oleksandrivka directions, where fighting continues.

112 combat engagements recorded on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 112, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy is also actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack took place today. The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Synelnykove and Vovchansk. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrny, Kolodiazi, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked nine times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 43 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 38 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 13 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Stepove, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance seven times on the positions of our troops in the area of Yablukove and Rivnopillia, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day20.11.25, 07:26 • 3524 views

Antonina Tumanova

