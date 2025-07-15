110 combat engagements at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. This is stated in the General Staff's report, as reported by UNN.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 127 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense in the area of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane. In total, three combat engagements have occurred in this direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eighteen attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, towards Shandyholove and Serebryanka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled twenty-eight enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrny, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards the settlement of Novokhatske. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy assaults, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and near the islands of Kozulskyi and Zabyche.

In other directions - no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

