11 out of 35 Russian drones shot down overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 35 drones at Ukraine overnight, 11 of them were shot down, six were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare, 18 hit 5 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 18, the enemy attacked with 35 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (29 of them were "Shaheds").

"The main direction of the strike is the frontline territories in the east of the country," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defense shot down 11 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country. In addition, 6 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force.

"18 UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 2 locations," the report says.

