109 combat clashes at the front: hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 109 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the General Staff's report, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the enemy tried three times to attack the positions of our troops in the Volchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has made three attempts since the beginning of the day to advance to our positions in the area of the settlements of Kolesnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 14 times in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Sergiivka, Hrekivka and Kopanki. Currently, three battles are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Novomarok and Bila Hora. Another battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the Toretsk and Sukha Balka areas. One battle is still ongoing.

The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Thirty-nine clashes of varying intensity have started here today. Ukrainian units repel enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Elizavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, seven battles are ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Poltavka, Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

The occupiers tried 15 times to break through in the areas of Rivnopil, Privilne, Rozliv, Constantinople, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odrady and Bahatyr in the Novopavlivka direction, were stopped by our defenders, but three battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol direction, in the area of the settlement of Chervone, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks, and two more battles remain unfinished. The enemy also used unguided air missiles against Malynivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by invaders near Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, another battle is ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with KABs on Novoandriivka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by invaders, and three more battles are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, using nine guided bombs, and carried out 112 shellings, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated