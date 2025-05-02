RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated

In the past 24 hours, on May 1, Russian troops lost 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 9554300 (+1110) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10741 (+9)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22369 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 27186 (+50)

MLRS ‒ 1375 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1152 (+4)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34539 (+138)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 46882 (+132)

special equipment ‒ 3869 (+9)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950 thousand people.

