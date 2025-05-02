$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 1, Russian troops lost 1110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war reached 955430 people.

RF losses per day: 1110 soldiers and fifty artillery systems eliminated

In the past 24 hours, on May 1, Russian troops lost 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 9554300 (+1110) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10741 (+9)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22369 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27186 (+50)
          • MLRS ‒ 1375 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1152 (+4)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34539 (+138)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46882 (+132)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3869 (+9)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950 thousand people.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

