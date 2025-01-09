101 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the occupants are attacking Ukrainian positions the most

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135696 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120976 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129051 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163842 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104275 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113855 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122085 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120386 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56257 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 70322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132052 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149500 views
101 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the occupants are attacking Ukrainian positions the most

101 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the occupants are attacking Ukrainian positions the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26646 views

There were 101 combat engagements registered in the frontline, with most attacks in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Ukrainian defenders repelled dozens of enemy assaults, and some battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, January 9, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, while Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops near Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions five times during the day in the areas of Zakhidne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Liman sector. With the support of aviation, he attacked near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Nine clashes are currently ongoing.

From the front to Kupiansk is 2 km, the situation is "very difficult" - the head of the MFA09.01.25, 09:25 • 30706 views

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks in the area of Chasvyi Yar. Another firefight continues near Bila Hora. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Mayske.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Six firefights are currently underway. The enemy dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 31 times. Our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka and Novoyelizavetivka. Currently, there are 11 more clashes going on.

Fierce fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks over the day, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Yantarne, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, one firefight is still ongoing. Temyrivka and Velyka Novosilka were attacked by Ukrainian military aircraft.

In Pokrovsk, shelling has intensified, there is no electricity and gas - MVA08.01.25, 13:53 • 47063 views

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack near Kozatsky Island. The enemy dropped four UAVs on Kherson.

In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' attacks, five clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy made 143 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siverske, Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

