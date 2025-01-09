101 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the occupants are attacking Ukrainian positions the most

Since the beginning of the day, January 9, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, while Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops near Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions five times during the day in the areas of Zakhidne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Liman sector. With the support of aviation, he attacked near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Nine clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks in the area of Chasvyi Yar. Another firefight continues near Bila Hora. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Mayske.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Six firefights are currently underway. The enemy dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 31 times. Our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka and Novoyelizavetivka. Currently, there are 11 more clashes going on.

Fierce fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks over the day, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Yantarne, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, one firefight is still ongoing. Temyrivka and Velyka Novosilka were attacked by Ukrainian military aircraft.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack near Kozatsky Island. The enemy dropped four UAVs on Kherson.

In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' attacks, five clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy made 143 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siverske, Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions.