101 combat clash in a day: where is the hottest on the front and which directions are being attacked
Kyiv • UNN
There were 101 combat clashes on the front, with the most attacks in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions - 15 and 14 respectively. The enemy carried out 23 airstrikes and conducted 362 artillery shellings.
Details
Ukrainian soldiers today repelled three attacks in the area of Vovchansk and Petro-Ivanivka in the Kharkiv direction, two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes, particularly in the area of the settlement Dovzhyk.
In the Kupiansk direction the enemy conducted seven assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove. Currently, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction the invading army attacked 14 times near Novomykhailivka, Novo, Myrne, and Zeleny Dolyna. Eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hora.
In the Toretsk direction the enemy attacked 15 times near Druzhba and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Andriivka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Zeleny Kut, and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 12 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement Leontovych.
Today in the Novopavlivsk direction the enemy attacked five times near Kostiantynivka and Burlatske. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction the enemy conducted two attacks towards Storozhove and Charivne. Additionally, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Huliaipole, Voskresenske, Novopole, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements Piatykhatky, Stepove, and Shcherbaky.
In the Dnipro direction the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement Kozatske and two missile strikes, likely with Iskander-M type missiles, on the areas of the settlements Novoselivka and Bila Krynytsia.
In the Siversk direction the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Kursk region Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks from the Russians, and another 14 clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 23 airstrikes, dropping a total of 33 guided aerial bombs on our troops' positions and settlements, and conducted 362 artillery shellings, including 30 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In other directions of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, summarized the General Staff.
