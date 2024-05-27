ukenru
101 children returned from occupied Kherson region this year

101 children returned from occupied Kherson region this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21251 views

In total, this year 101 children from families in Kherson region have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Recently, a large family with seven children was returned.

Recently, the Save Ukraine organization managed to evacuate a large family with seven children to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

He said that there are two girls and five boys. The youngest child was born during the occupation, only nine months old. The oldest is twelve years old.

This rescue operation was complicated. But thanks to the tremendous efforts of volunteers, the family is now safe, under the supervision of doctors and psychologists

- Prokudin said.

In total, he said, this year 101 children from families in the Kherson region were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

Argentina plans to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Argentine parliamentarians have already submitted a draft declaration on joining the coalition to the highest legislative body.

9 more children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories - Kuleba13.05.24, 20:55 • 22120 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyWar
argentinaArgentina
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

