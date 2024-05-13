9 more children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories - Kuleba

Another 5 families with 9 children have been returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by Mykola Kuleba, director of Save Ukraine, former Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, UNN reports.

Details

We have returned 9 more children from the Russian occupation. And this is not just a number, these are 5 families. In total, as of today, our organization has rescued 324 children, including 88 orphans - said the director of Save Ukraine in a post .

According to Kuleba, some families left because of heavy shelling, others because of the threat of sending their children to camps by the Russian invaders.

The rescued children told us that starting from the 6th grade in Russian schools in the occupied territories, they are forced to join the military, regardless of gender. And in grades 10-11, they are forced to join the cadet corps, where they are taught to shoot from assault rifles, fly UAVs, dig trenches, etc.

Those who do well in the exams are "rewarded" with high scores to enter universities - Mykola Kuleba summarized.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine , the Russian authorities are forcing college students to make trench candles for the Russian troops, counting it as a credit and threatening to call their parents for absenteeism.