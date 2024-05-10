ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians forced children to participate in a "parade" on the occasion of May 9 - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29410 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian troops used Ukrainian children for propaganda activities on the occasion of May 9, forcing them to participate in victory parades and write letters to enemy soldiers under the dictation of Russian teachers.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian troops used Ukrainian children for propaganda activities on the occasion of May 9. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance emphasizes that since Soviet times, the Russian Federation has been actively using minors in propaganda.

In particular, many books about Lenin and children were published, and Stalin also liked to be surrounded by children, at least at his campaigns. So Putin's Russia stubbornly and enthusiastically continues and  develops this tradition. 

On May 9, surreal pictures could be seen on the streets of the temporarily occupied Ukraine, when confused preschoolers in leotards and uniforms with St. George ribbons participated in a "victory parade" 

- said the National Resistance Center.

War in Ukraine: UN reports sharp rise in number of children killed in 202426.04.24, 12:37 • 15596 views

Addendum

In addition, earlier Russians forced Ukrainian children to write letters to enemy soldiers. The letters were written under the dictation of Russian language teachers imported from Russia.  

The Center for National Resistance called for reporting such collaborators who use children for their propaganda purposes at this link.

Recall

On the occupied territories of Ukraine , the Russian authorities are forcing college students to make trench candles for the Russian troops, counting it as a credit and threatening to call their parents for absenteeism.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

