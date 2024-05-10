In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian troops used Ukrainian children for propaganda activities on the occasion of May 9. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance emphasizes that since Soviet times, the Russian Federation has been actively using minors in propaganda.

In particular, many books about Lenin and children were published, and Stalin also liked to be surrounded by children, at least at his campaigns. So Putin's Russia stubbornly and enthusiastically continues and develops this tradition.

On May 9, surreal pictures could be seen on the streets of the temporarily occupied Ukraine, when confused preschoolers in leotards and uniforms with St. George ribbons participated in a "victory parade" - said the National Resistance Center.

Addendum

In addition, earlier Russians forced Ukrainian children to write letters to enemy soldiers. The letters were written under the dictation of Russian language teachers imported from Russia.

The Center for National Resistance called for reporting such collaborators who use children for their propaganda purposes at this link.

Recall

On the occupied territories of Ukraine , the Russian authorities are forcing college students to make trench candles for the Russian troops, counting it as a credit and threatening to call their parents for absenteeism.