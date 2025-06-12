$41.510.04
10 injured rescuers remain in the hospital, one is in critical condition - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

After the Russian attacks of June 5-6, 10 rescuers ended up in the hospital, one in serious condition. 4 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Kyiv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv region were killed, more than 20 were injured.

10 injured rescuers remain in the hospital, one is in critical condition - State Emergency Service

After the massive Russian shelling on the night of June 5-6, 10 rescuers of the State Emergency Service remain in inpatient treatment, one of them is in critical condition. In total, as a result of enemy attacks on Kyiv, Ternopil and Kharkiv region, four employees of the service died, and more than two dozen were injured. This was announced during a briefing by Nataliya Yashan, Head of the Medical Support Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, 10 rescuers who were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ternopil on the night of June 5-6 are still in inpatient treatment, one of them is in extremely critical condition. Another 9 people have already been transferred to outpatient treatment at the medical center of the State Emergency Service

Yashan added that this week "our friendly SES family suffered critical losses - on the night of June 5-6, 3 SES rescuers died, and 24 more were injured."

In addition to Kyiv and Ternopil, yesterday during a planned demining of the territory in Kharkiv region, an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine died as a result of an enemy drone strike. Two more sappers were injured - one of them is in extremely serious condition, the other is in moderate condition. Doctors are now fighting for their lives

According to Yashan, all injured SES specialists receive the necessary assistance - both medical and psychological.

Let's add

During the week - from June 5 to June 12 - Russian troops carried out a series of combined attacks on Ukraine using kamikaze drones, air bombs and missiles. As a result, at least 22 people were killed, including three rescuers, and more than 200 Ukrainians were injured, including children. In total, 12 regions and Kyiv were affected. More than 300 objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a subway, a maternity hospital and a zoo in Odesa.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

