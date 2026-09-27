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12:54 PM • 8306 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 14549 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 15507 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 17400 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 16568 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15123 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15027 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13330 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15437 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16757 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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TagsPlaces

Lagos

Nigeria’s largest city and the former capital of the country
Lagos originated as a settlement of the Yoruba people on the islands of the Gulf of Guinea. The territory received a new impetus with the establishment of a British colony there in 1861, which ultimately ended the slave trade in the region and cemented British control over the palm oil trade. In 1914, when the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria was established, Lagos was proclaimed its capital. After Nigeria gained independence in 1960, Lagos remained the capital until 1991, when the government moved the administrative center to Abuja. Despite this, Lagos remains the country’s largest urban agglomeration and its principal commercial, financial, and industrial center. The city’s population exceeds 16 million people.
1914
Proclaimed the capital of the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria
1960
Capital of the newly proclaimed independent Nigeria
1967
Lagos State established
1991
Nigeria’s capital moved to Abuja
News by theme
An alleged Mexican drug lord was arrested in Nigeria; his photos led police to a methamphetamine laboratory

A Mexican national was arrested in Lagos, whose photos and geolocation data led investigators to a methamphetamine laboratory. Three sites were found over four months.

Crimes and emergencies • September 16, 03:29 AM • 4809 views
30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

A truck carrying passengers was involved in an accident in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving. At least 30 people died, and several more were injured.

News of the World • February 8, 09:10 PM • 5101 views
Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Former world champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the UK after a car crash in Nigeria that killed his trainer Sina Gami and personal coach Latif Ayodele. Joshua sustained minor injuries, and the driver has been charged.

Sports • January 4, 02:50 AM • 5792 views
Anthony Joshua's driver accused of fatal Nigeria crash that killed two people

The driver of a car that crashed into a truck in Nigeria has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. Two passengers died in the accident, and boxer Anthony Joshua was injured.

Crimes and emergencies • January 2, 06:07 PM • 6670 views
Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after fatal car crash

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital following a car crash that killed two of his trainers. The boxer will continue his recovery at home after the fatal accident on Monday.

Sports • January 1, 09:05 AM • 5084 views
Anthony Joshua in Nigeria car crash: Boxer in stable condition in hospital - Sky News

British boxer Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when Joshua's car collided with a truck.

Sports • December 30, 08:36 AM • 4238 views
Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details

British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car accident near Lagos, Nigeria, in which two people died. According to preliminary data, his car crashed into a truck while overtaking.

Sports • December 29, 03:09 PM • 5501 views