Lagos

Nigeria’s largest city and the former capital of the country

Lagos originated as a settlement of the Yoruba people on the islands of the Gulf of Guinea. The territory received a new impetus with the establishment of a British colony there in 1861, which ultimately ended the slave trade in the region and cemented British control over the palm oil trade. In 1914, when the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria was established, Lagos was proclaimed its capital. After Nigeria gained independence in 1960, Lagos remained the capital until 1991, when the government moved the administrative center to Abuja. Despite this, Lagos remains the country’s largest urban agglomeration and its principal commercial, financial, and industrial center. The city’s population exceeds 16 million people.