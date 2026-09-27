Lagos
A Mexican national was arrested in Lagos, whose photos and geolocation data led investigators to a methamphetamine laboratory. Three sites were found over four months.
A truck carrying passengers was involved in an accident in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving. At least 30 people died, and several more were injured.
Former world champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the UK after a car crash in Nigeria that killed his trainer Sina Gami and personal coach Latif Ayodele. Joshua sustained minor injuries, and the driver has been charged.
The driver of a car that crashed into a truck in Nigeria has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. Two passengers died in the accident, and boxer Anthony Joshua was injured.
Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital following a car crash that killed two of his trainers. The boxer will continue his recovery at home after the fatal accident on Monday.
British boxer Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when Joshua's car collided with a truck.
British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car accident near Lagos, Nigeria, in which two people died. According to preliminary data, his car crashed into a truck while overtaking.