Zirne distillery in Rivne region sold for UAH 60 million

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 52820 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141908 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234200 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170203 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162886 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217222 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203861 views

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55352 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38022 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 51318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106653 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102271 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217222 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217333 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106653 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157563 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156387 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160203 views
Zirne distillery in Rivne region sold for UAH 60 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15949 views

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has successfully sold the property complex of the State Enterprise Zirnenskyi Distillery in Rivne region for UAH 60 million through an auction on Prozorro.Sale.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has sold the property complex of the state-owned Zirnenskyi Distillery at an auction. This was stated by the head of the SPFU Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

Details

Zirnenskyi distillery in Rivne region has been successfully privatized for UAH 60 million. Three bidders competed in the auction on Prozorro.Sale, raising the price of the lot by 3.2 times

- the post reads. 

According to Koval, the new owner acquires an operating company specializing in the production of high-quality alcoholic beverages. In 2023, the company's total revenue amounted to UAH 151.6 million, and in the first quarter of 2024 - UAH 843 thousand.

State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi10.06.24, 19:23 • 27704 views

In addition to the value of the asset, the new owner has to pay VAT and repay its debt obligations to the budget in the amount of UAH 50.5 million.

Recall

The State Property Fund has set the starting price for the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv. It is going to be sold for at least UAH 1.048 billion. The starting price was determined by the auction commission, and is yet to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

