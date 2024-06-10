ukenru
Actual
State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi

State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27704 views

The State Property Fund sold at auction 100% of the shares of the company Prjsc "Pentopak", owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

The State Property Fund sold 100% of the shares of the rehabilitation enterprise PJSC "Pentopak" for UAH 103 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SPFU.

Details 

An auction was held to privatize a state-owned block of shares in the amount of 100% of the authorized capital of PJSC Pentopak. The winning bid at the repeated auction is UAH 103,117,000. 00.  

- stated in the statement of the State Property Fund. 

It is noted that after paying the cost of the object, the winner of the auction must fulfill the terms of its sale.

That is, to pay off the company's salary arrears and to the budget within six months, if any, as of the date of transfer of ownership of the block of shares, as well as to prevent the dismissal of employees of the enterprise within six months.

The buyer has 20 days to pay for the lot price, the privatization department reminded.

Government transfers Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund for further privatization23.02.24, 14:03 • 32203 views

Addition

Private Joint Stock Company "Pentopak" has been operating on the Ukrainian market of synthetic packaging since 1998. According to the State Property Fund, the company's products are in demand among large companies: Rud, Globino, meat Guild, etc.

Our products are exported to more than thirty countries around the world. The asset includes 20 units of real estate and infrastructure, the total area of objects is 5247.3 M2. The object of privatization also owns 10 vehicles manufactured in 2003-2021. 

For Reference

The actual ultimate owner of PJSC Pentopak is the Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi. he has a close connection with the Russian authorities, is involved in anti-Ukrainian activities, and after the beginning of a full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation, he repeatedly provided charitable assistance to the so-called "DPR".

recall

The state property fund has determined the starting price of the Hotel "Ukraine" in Kiev. it is going to be sold for at least UAH 1.048 billion. the starting price was determined by the auction commission, it has yet to be approved by the Cabinet of ministers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
kyivKyiv

