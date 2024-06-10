State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi

The State Property Fund sold 100% of the shares of the rehabilitation enterprise PJSC "Pentopak" for UAH 103 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SPFU.

Details

An auction was held to privatize a state-owned block of shares in the amount of 100% of the authorized capital of PJSC Pentopak. The winning bid at the repeated auction is UAH 103,117,000. 00. - stated in the statement of the State Property Fund.

It is noted that after paying the cost of the object, the winner of the auction must fulfill the terms of its sale.

That is, to pay off the company's salary arrears and to the budget within six months, if any, as of the date of transfer of ownership of the block of shares, as well as to prevent the dismissal of employees of the enterprise within six months.

The buyer has 20 days to pay for the lot price, the privatization department reminded.

Addition

Private Joint Stock Company "Pentopak" has been operating on the Ukrainian market of synthetic packaging since 1998. According to the State Property Fund, the company's products are in demand among large companies: Rud, Globino, meat Guild, etc.

Our products are exported to more than thirty countries around the world. The asset includes 20 units of real estate and infrastructure, the total area of objects is 5247.3 M2. The object of privatization also owns 10 vehicles manufactured in 2003-2021.

For Reference

The actual ultimate owner of PJSC Pentopak is the Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi. he has a close connection with the Russian authorities, is involved in anti-Ukrainian activities, and after the beginning of a full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation, he repeatedly provided charitable assistance to the so-called "DPR".

recall

