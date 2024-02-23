$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33906 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 127400 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78739 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 294100 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247168 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233551 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158206 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372257 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 58789 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219465 views

Government transfers Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund for further privatization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32220 views

The Ukrainian government has transferred the Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund to prepare it for privatization.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the Kozatsky Hotel to the management of the State Property Fund in connection with the decision to privatize it. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

The unified property complex of the state enterprise "Kozatskyi Hotel" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was transferred from the management of the Ministry of Defense to the management of the State Property Fund in connection with the decision to privatize it,

- Melnychuk wrote.

Addendum

 The State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to auction off the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv, which has accumulated over UAH 45 million in debts.

More than UAH 3 billion: the Ministry of Economy has calculated the income from small-scale privatization in 202312/21/23, 3:55 PM • 28838 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyKyiv
