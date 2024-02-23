Government transfers Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund for further privatization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the Kozatsky Hotel to the management of the State Property Fund in connection with the decision to privatize it. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

The unified property complex of the state enterprise "Kozatskyi Hotel" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was transferred from the management of the Ministry of Defense to the management of the State Property Fund in connection with the decision to privatize it, - Melnychuk wrote.

Addendum

The State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to auction off the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv, which has accumulated over UAH 45 million in debts.

More than UAH 3 billion: the Ministry of Economy has calculated the income from small-scale privatization in 2023