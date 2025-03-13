Zhirinovsky's account "came to life" on Musk's social network: promises global changes
Kyiv • UNN
The account of the Russian politician Zhirinovsky, who died in April 2022, unexpectedly "came to life" on social network X. The post promises global changes that will shock many.
The account of Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky on the X platform unexpectedly "came to life" after more than a year and a half since the last post.
Moreover, the politician himself died back in April 2022, writes UNN.
Details
In the near future, something will happen that will change the course of events! Many will be shocked. Wait
Addendum
Zhirinovsky was known for his aggressive, xenophobic and imperialistic statements. He repeatedly stated his intention to "capture Kyiv in three days".
In 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine informed him of suspicion in the case of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine due to the events of 2014.
And in December 2021, he openly called on Russia to start bombing Ukraine on New Year's Eve. The death of Vladimir Zhirinovsky became known on April 6, 2022.