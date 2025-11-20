Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concluded

The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Servant of the People" faction has concluded. Dmytro Lytvyn, the President's communications advisor, informed journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The meeting with the faction has ended - Lytvyn reported.

Addition

UNN reported that Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction was planned for this evening, November 20.

After his foreign tour, Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, stating that "necessary legislative initiatives" and "principled quick decisions" were being prepared.

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience."

David Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction, stated that the initiative to create a coalition and government of national resilience is the position of individual deputies, not the entire "Servant of the People" faction. He also emphasized support for the fight against corruption and the dismissal of compromised government members.