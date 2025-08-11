$41.390.07
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 21007 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 22327 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 67530 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 94233 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 89159 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 64083 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 113881 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 197530 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 128863 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293622 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Zelenskyy: with a thousand bombs and up to 1,400 drones per week, Russia prolongs the war, and concessions do not convince a murderer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia used over a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones against Ukraine last week. He emphasized that Russia does not reduce pressure and does not count its losses, and concessions do not convince a murderer.

Zelenskyy: with a thousand bombs and up to 1,400 drones per week, Russia prolongs the war, and concessions do not convince a murderer

Over the past week, Russia launched more than a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones at Ukraine, not counting missiles. Russia is prolonging the war and refusing to stop the killings, and therefore deserves stronger pressure and should not receive any rewards or positives – concessions do not convince a killer. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Another week ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, in just the past day, there were 137 combat engagements at the front, and it's like that every day. "The Russian army does not reduce pressure and does not count its losses. In particular, only in the area of responsibility of our 32nd separate mechanized brigade in Donetsk region, in the Pokrovsk direction, 209 occupiers were eliminated in a week, from August 4 to 10. And this is the result of only one of our brigades," the President reported.

"Ukrainian soldiers are actively operating, defending positions, and in every direction of combat operations, even the most difficult ones, there are necessary results for Ukraine. We maintain our positions, we do everything to destroy or push back the occupier," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, "during the same period – last week – the Russians used more than a thousand aerial bombs against Ukraine, almost 1,400 attack drones, and missile strikes also continue." "We are protecting the lives of our people and strengthening air defense," the President continued.

"This is what the situation in the war looks like. And the situation in diplomacy should be appropriate," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia is prolonging the war, and therefore deserves stronger pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position – it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a killer. But truly strong protection of life stops killers

- Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude "to everyone in the world who helps us be strong and who brings true peace – peace through strength." "Only such peace with Russia can be achieved. We work for this 24/7. Thank you to our soldiers, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, our special services and all services that protect life!" - Zelenskyy stated.

Rutte: Trump in Alaska will test Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine, there will be no final agreement10.08.25, 22:08 • 10808 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine