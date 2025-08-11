Zelenskyy: with a thousand bombs and up to 1,400 drones per week, Russia prolongs the war, and concessions do not convince a murderer

Over the past week, Russia launched more than a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones at Ukraine, not counting missiles. Russia is prolonging the war and refusing to stop the killings, and therefore deserves stronger pressure and should not receive any rewards or positives – concessions do not convince a killer. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Another week ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, in just the past day, there were 137 combat engagements at the front, and it's like that every day. "The Russian army does not reduce pressure and does not count its losses. In particular, only in the area of responsibility of our 32nd separate mechanized brigade in Donetsk region, in the Pokrovsk direction, 209 occupiers were eliminated in a week, from August 4 to 10. And this is the result of only one of our brigades," the President reported.

"Ukrainian soldiers are actively operating, defending positions, and in every direction of combat operations, even the most difficult ones, there are necessary results for Ukraine. We maintain our positions, we do everything to destroy or push back the occupier," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, "during the same period – last week – the Russians used more than a thousand aerial bombs against Ukraine, almost 1,400 attack drones, and missile strikes also continue." "We are protecting the lives of our people and strengthening air defense," the President continued.

"This is what the situation in the war looks like. And the situation in diplomacy should be appropriate," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia is prolonging the war, and therefore deserves stronger pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position – it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a killer. But truly strong protection of life stops killers - Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude "to everyone in the world who helps us be strong and who brings true peace – peace through strength." "Only such peace with Russia can be achieved. We work for this 24/7. Thank you to our soldiers, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, our special services and all services that protect life!" - Zelenskyy stated.

