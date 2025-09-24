$41.380.13
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 1148 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 1768 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 18899 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 37021 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 31348 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 29995 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 58653 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28580 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64836 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy: what Putin is doing today is his signals to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin is not seeking peace but is sending signals to NATO by violating the Alliance's airspace.

Zelenskyy: what Putin is doing today is his signals to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kremlin is not seeking peace and instead is sending signals to NATO by crossing the Alliance's airspace. He stated this during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin used the meeting in Alaska with Trump to buy time and mislead the US President into believing that Russia supposedly sought peace. However, according to Zelenskyy, Trump, in turn, "really wanted to hold a trilateral meeting between us" and resolve the conflict diplomatically, but Putin is afraid of this.

"He is afraid of such a meeting because he must have some result, but his result today is to continue the war... Since then, he has also visited NATO countries: three planes to Estonia, drones to Poland... So what Putin is doing today is his signals to NATO. He wants to feel how they can protect their countries, and he feels that they cannot. There is not enough air defense, they are poorly trained," the President said.

"He wants to go to other territories," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the positive rhetoric of US President Donald Trump regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories and emphasized that both countries seek to end the war as soon as possible.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Fox News
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Poland