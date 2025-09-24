Zelenskyy: what Putin is doing today is his signals to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Kremlin is not seeking peace and instead is sending signals to NATO by crossing the Alliance's airspace. He stated this during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, as reported by UNN.

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin used the meeting in Alaska with Trump to buy time and mislead the US President into believing that Russia supposedly sought peace. However, according to Zelenskyy, Trump, in turn, "really wanted to hold a trilateral meeting between us" and resolve the conflict diplomatically, but Putin is afraid of this.

"He is afraid of such a meeting because he must have some result, but his result today is to continue the war... Since then, he has also visited NATO countries: three planes to Estonia, drones to Poland... So what Putin is doing today is his signals to NATO. He wants to feel how they can protect their countries, and he feels that they cannot. There is not enough air defense, they are poorly trained," the President said.

"He wants to go to other territories," Zelenskyy emphasized.

