Zelenskyy went to a bilateral meeting with Trump - journalist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by DW correspondent Mykhailo Komadovsky, according to UNN.

Trump and the First Lady arrived at UN headquarters

Earlier, UNN reported that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. About a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers are expected to speak.

UNN also wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.