Zelenskyy: we are now close to the first step in stopping any war - silence
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that there is an opportunity to quickly end the war. Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire proposed by the US, but Putin is putting forward unacceptable conditions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is currently a good opportunity to end this war, end it quickly and ensure peace, and also emphasized that Ukraine is close to the first step in ending any war - silence, reports UNN.
Details
In Ukraine, we want peace. From the first minutes of this war, we wanted only one thing - that Russia leave our people alone, and that Russian occupiers get out of our land. This is a natural desire for any nation - a desire for independence and security. This is what we are fighting for. We fight with both weapons and diplomacy. Now we have a good opportunity to end this war, end it quickly and ensure peace
He noted that Ukraine has a strong understanding of security issues with European partners.
We are now close to the first step in ending any war – silence. The American side offered to go further - an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on land. When our team in Jeddah heard this proposal, they contacted me and I immediately agreed. We don't want to play games with war. Every day of war is the loss of lives of our people, and this is the most precious thing we have
The President emphasized that Ukraine, of course, thinks about security guarantees, as well as about control over the ceasefire.
We support our American partners and President Trump in this. We want to trust America and its president. Ukraine is ready to act quickly and constructively. And we warned that we will not be the only party that will try to sabotage everything. Yesterday we heard Putin's statements - he puts forward some conditions that clearly show: he does not want any ceasefire. He needs war - this has always been obvious, and it is obvious now. Putin is lying about the real situation on the battlefield, he is lying about the losses, he is lying about the real state of his economy, which has suffered from his inept imperial ambitions, and he is doing everything possible to make diplomacy fail
According to him, Putin cannot get out of this war, because then he will be left with nothing, and therefore he is doing everything possible to sabotage diplomacy, setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions from the very beginning, even before the ceasefire.
In addition, the Russian dictator will try to involve everyone in endless discussions in the same way as he did with "Minsk", wasting days, weeks and months on meaningless negotiations, while his weapons continue to kill people.
Every condition that Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block any diplomacy. This is how Russia works. And we warned about it. We need peace. Real peace. And we must not allow the war to drag on. I strongly urge everyone who has influence on Russia, especially the United States, to take strong steps that can help. Pressure should be directed at those who do not want to stop the war. The pressure should be on Russia. Only decisive action can end this war that has been going on for years. The American side proposed to start with an unconditional ceasefire. Then, during the period of silence, we could prepare a reliable peace plan, put it on the table, discuss the details and implement it. We are ready. We believe that it is the responsibility of our partners to ensure Russia's readiness to end the war - not to look for reasons for it to continue for weeks, months or years, but to end it. Putin himself will not end the war
Reminder
Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce to Ukraine.
Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that Vladimir Putin is not ready to back down from his demands for a ceasefire. In particular, he stated that any ceasefire should lead to a final settlement of the conflict that will "resolve the root causes" of his invasion.
Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce to Ukraine.