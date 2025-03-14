Zelenskyy: we are now close to the first step in stopping any war - silence

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107817 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169296 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173558 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196128 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124853 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38450 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86035 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23999 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11926 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20860 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17005 views

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate]

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86068 views

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate]

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate]

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169296 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160297 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20883 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24022 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38469 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47287 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135851 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy: we are now close to the first step in stopping any war - silence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15173 views

The President stated that there is an opportunity to quickly end the war. Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire proposed by the US, but Putin is putting forward unacceptable conditions.

Zelenskyy: we are now close to the first step in stopping any war - silence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is currently a good opportunity to end this war, end it quickly and ensure peace, and also emphasized that Ukraine is close to the first step in ending any war - silence, reports UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, we want peace. From the first minutes of this war, we wanted only one thing - that Russia leave our people alone, and that Russian occupiers get out of our land. This is a natural desire for any nation - a desire for independence and security. This is what we are fighting for. We fight with both weapons and diplomacy. Now we have a good opportunity to end this war, end it quickly and ensure peace

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine has a strong understanding of security issues with European partners.

We are now close to the first step in ending any war – silence. The American side offered to go further - an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on land. When our team in Jeddah heard this proposal, they contacted me and I immediately agreed. We don't want to play games with war. Every day of war is the loss of lives of our people, and this is the most precious thing we have

- added Zelenskyy. 

The President emphasized that Ukraine, of course, thinks about security guarantees, as well as about control over the ceasefire.

We support our American partners and President Trump in this. We want to trust America and its president. Ukraine is ready to act quickly and constructively. And we warned that we will not be the only party that will try to sabotage everything. Yesterday we heard Putin's statements - he puts forward some conditions that clearly show: he does not want any ceasefire. He needs war - this has always been obvious, and it is obvious now. Putin is lying about the real situation on the battlefield, he is lying about the losses, he is lying about the real state of his economy, which has suffered from his inept imperial ambitions, and he is doing everything possible to make diplomacy fail

- the head of state emphasized.

According to him, Putin cannot get out of this war, because then he will be left with nothing, and therefore he is doing everything possible to sabotage diplomacy, setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions from the very beginning, even before the ceasefire.

In addition, the Russian dictator will try to involve everyone in endless discussions in the same way as he did with "Minsk", wasting days, weeks and months on meaningless negotiations, while his weapons continue to kill people.

Every condition that Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block any diplomacy. This is how Russia works. And we warned about it. We need peace. Real peace. And we must not allow the war to drag on. I strongly urge everyone who has influence on Russia, especially the United States, to take strong steps that can help. Pressure should be directed at those who do not want to stop the war. The pressure should be on Russia. Only decisive action can end this war that has been going on for years. The American side proposed to start with an unconditional ceasefire. Then, during the period of silence, we could prepare a reliable peace plan, put it on the table, discuss the details and implement it. We are ready. We believe that it is the responsibility of our partners to ensure Russia's readiness to end the war - not to look for reasons for it to continue for weeks, months or years, but to end it. Putin himself will not end the war

- the president summarized.

Reminder

Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce to Ukraine.

Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that Vladimir Putin is not ready to back down from his demands for a ceasefire. In particular, he stated that any ceasefire should lead to a final settlement of the conflict that will "resolve the root causes" of his invasion.

Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
