Zelenskyy: We are closer to the end of the war than we think

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war with Russia is "closer to completion" than many people think and called on the allies to further strengthen the Ukrainian army. He said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

The plan of victory is to strengthen Ukraine. That is why we ask our friends, our allies to strengthen us. I think we are closer to peace than we think. We are closer to the end of the war, - Zelensky said.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the United States and Britain to lift restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, which they provided to Ukraine to hit targets deep in Russia.

At the same time, Russian President Putin warned that the use of Western weapons to strike Russian targets would be seen as a serious escalation of the war and a direct challenge to NATO.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin is afraid of the Kursk operation conducted by the Armed Forces.

"It is true. He is very afraid," the Ukrainian president said, explaining that the Russians saw his inability to defend their territory.

