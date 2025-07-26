$41.770.00
Zelenskyy briefed on long-range operations on Russian territory and front: focus is on Pokrovsk direction, Sumy region, drones

Kyiv • UNN

• 912 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

President Zelenskyy received reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate. The situation at the front, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction, and actions in the Sumy region were discussed. Sanctions against Russia and drone production were also addressed.

Zelenskyy briefed on long-range operations on Russian territory and front: focus is on Pokrovsk direction, Sumy region, drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate at a meeting with the participation of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, where the situation at the front, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction and in Sumy region, sanctions against Russia, weapons, and drone production were discussed, the Head of State announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi's report. The front, our active and long-range actions on Russian territory. Special attention is paid to the Pokrovsk direction. In the past day alone, there were 51 fierce clashes there.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "Ukrainian units are defending their positions, and every elimination of the occupiers is very valuable."

Our active operations continue in Sumy region, and I am grateful to every unit that is gradually pushing back Russian forces. I thanked the Commander-in-Chief for managing to thwart the Russian plan for Sumy region. Although this region of ours remains one of the priority directions for the enemy, our forces invariably block Russian attempts to advance deep into Sumy region from the border area.

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President, "there are also results this week in replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine."

"We continue to operate on Russian territory as well," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, they discussed in detail the needs of our units – "specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased." "Next week I will talk about this with partners," he said.

"I gave separate tasks to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council regarding attracting external financing for drone production. This year's drone production will significantly exceed the figures expected at the beginning of the year," the President noted.

"There was a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: an analysis of the application of sanctions against Russia, key results, key priorities. Sanctions have significantly slowed down Russia's economic potential, and we have chosen directions that can additionally painfully affect the aggressor," Zelenskyy pointed out.

"Today there was also a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate - without details, but the aggressor will feel everything exactly as needed. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
