Zelenskyy wants security guarantees from Trump before future possible talks with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to secure reliable security guarantees from US President Donald Trump before entering into negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelensky said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

"The only question is what are the security guarantees, and I, frankly, want to have an understanding before the negotiations. If he can guarantee this strong and irreversible security for Ukraine, we will follow this diplomatic path," Zelensky said.

He noted that he is hopeful that Kyiv's voice will be heard when the major powers start discussing Ukraine's future, recalling the Minsk agreements.

Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if it does not end the war in Ukraine

"We don't want this to happen behind Ukraine's back. I really believe that the United States will not do this, although I am not sure that it has not happened before. I'm talking here not only about America, but also about some European partners," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat our country will never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia, emphasizing that these lands will remain occupied until Ukraine returns them, and there can be no compromise on this issue.