Zelenskyy visited the Lyman sector, where more than 125 km² of territory was recaptured

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Lyman sector of the front, where Operation "Vivaldi" is underway. The head of state reported this on social media on September 30, UNN writes.

The command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave. Today, I met here with the soldiers carrying out missions in the Lyman sector and presented them with state awards. I spoke with the brigade commander about the missions being carried out by the unit and the brigade’s needs - Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized: "As part of Operation "Vivaldi," the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with other units within the Third Army Corps, has already returned more than 125 square kilometers of our territory to Ukrainian control."

"Thank you for defending our state, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This is very important," Zelenskyy stressed.

The video released by the President shows that, among others, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara were also with him.

"Enemy slept through the real strike": Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 51 km² in the Lyman direction