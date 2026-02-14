Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal

Ukraine will not lose in the confrontation with Russia, the administration of US President Donald Trump, apparently, "understood this signal." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in a certain sense, "this could have surprised them (the Americans - ed.)," because "Russian propaganda also directly works with them."

We recently calculated that one kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land costs them 170 casualties. These are people killed or wounded so severely that they do not return. We have all the evidence of this. To claim that in these last six months they are winning somewhere? No - the head of state noted.

He also spoke about how this state of affairs affects the negotiation process.

The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war. It's not enough just to say that we don't want to continue fighting. That's why we started supporting their proposals in any format. When they say, "Let's meet sooner!", we say, "Of course!" "Are you ready to freeze the line where you are now?" "We are ready." "Are you ready for any compromises?" "Only if the other side wants a compromise." "Are you ready to meet with the Russians in America?" "It doesn't matter to us where, except Moscow" - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians must "leave all our territory," but today this is impossible.

"As for their proposals for a 'free economic zone' and so on, for us it simply means leaving our territory. I don't see any justice in that. It's wrong," the President summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation began preparations for trilateral negotiations with the US and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. Its members included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.