Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal

Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYT February 13, 04:00 PM
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline February 13, 05:30 PM
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands February 13, 06:03 PM
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure February 13, 06:43 PM
The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for Ukraine 09:18 PM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes February 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses February 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended February 11, 01:50 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Iran
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure February 13, 06:43 PM
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands February 13, 06:03 PM
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending February 13, 09:44 AM
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet February 12, 02:29 PM
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine February 12, 01:20 PM
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not lose in the confrontation with Russia, and the Trump administration understood this. He noted that one kilometer of occupied land costs Russia 170 casualties.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal

Ukraine will not lose in the confrontation with Russia, the administration of US President Donald Trump, apparently, "understood this signal." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in a certain sense, "this could have surprised them (the Americans - ed.)," because "Russian propaganda also directly works with them."

We recently calculated that one kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land costs them 170 casualties. These are people killed or wounded so severely that they do not return. We have all the evidence of this. To claim that in these last six months they are winning somewhere? No

- the head of state noted.

He also spoke about how this state of affairs affects the negotiation process.

The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war. It's not enough just to say that we don't want to continue fighting. That's why we started supporting their proposals in any format. When they say, "Let's meet sooner!", we say, "Of course!" "Are you ready to freeze the line where you are now?" "We are ready." "Are you ready for any compromises?" "Only if the other side wants a compromise." "Are you ready to meet with the Russians in America?" "It doesn't matter to us where, except Moscow"

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians must "leave all our territory," but today this is impossible.

"As for their proposals for a 'free economic zone' and so on, for us it simply means leaving our territory. I don't see any justice in that. It's wrong," the President summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation began preparations for trilateral negotiations with the US and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. Its members included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. 13.02.26, 13:10

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine