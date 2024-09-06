Zelenskyy to present victory plan to Biden, Harris and Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present his victory plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this month. The head of state said this in an interview with the American TV channel NBC News, UNN reports .

Details

“I wanted to show President Biden the victory plan, but I decided to do it after the success in Kursk, and that's why I didn't do it before,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine's plan for victory is based on an understanding of how the country can succeed in the war against Russia. According to Zelenskyy, this plan does not depend on Russia, but on Ukraine's partners and their willingness to support Ukraine's victory.

“We respect the choice of the American people and understand that either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could become the next president. It depends on the choice of the Americans. That is why I have openly stated that the victory plan largely depends on the support of the United States and its president. That is why I will communicate this plan not only with Joe Biden, but also with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is important for him to know the position of the US presidential candidates on this plan.

“Maybe we will send this plan, or maybe we will meet with our teams. It is not known yet. But our teams have already started working on it and started communicating,” the President added.

This plan aims to secure US support for Ukraine's victory and strengthen its position in the international arena.

“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems