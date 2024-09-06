ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120418 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155208 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153700 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199872 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Zelenskyy to present victory plan to Biden, Harris and Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121586 views

The President of Ukraine plans to share his victory plan with Biden and the US presidential candidates. Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of US support for Ukraine's success in the war with Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present his victory plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this month. The head of state said this in an interview with the American TV channel NBC News, UNN reports

Details

“I wanted to show President Biden the victory plan, but I decided to do it after the success in Kursk, and that's why I didn't do it before,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine's plan for victory is based on an understanding of how the country can succeed in the war against Russia. According to Zelenskyy, this plan does not depend on Russia, but on Ukraine's partners and their willingness to support Ukraine's victory.

“We respect the choice of the American people and understand that either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could become the next president. It depends on the choice of the Americans. That is why I have openly stated that the victory plan largely depends on the support of the United States and its president. That is why I will communicate this plan not only with Joe Biden, but also with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is important for him to know the position of the US presidential candidates on this plan.

“Maybe we will send this plan, or maybe we will meet with our teams. It is not known yet. But our teams have already started working on it and started communicating,” the President added.

This plan aims to secure US support for Ukraine's victory and strengthen its position in the international arena.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

