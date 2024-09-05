“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems

Romania's decision to transfer its own Patriot air defense system to Ukraine is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of civilians and the country's infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in X, UNN reports.

I am sincerely grateful to President Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian government and parliament for their decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. This is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of our skies, our citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian missile terror, and a strong testament to the true friendship and strategic partnership between our countries - The President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelensky also emphasized that by protecting people from Russian aggression in Ukraine, this air defense system also strengthens the long-term security of our partners and the entire region.

On Thursday, September 5, Ukrainian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the free transfer of one of Patriotair defense systems to Ukraine. Romania expects its allies to replace the transferred system.