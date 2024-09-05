“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194576 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151748 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142489 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems

“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24128 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Romania for the decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. This will significantly enhance the protection of the sky, citizens and infrastructure from Russian missile attacks.

Romania's decision to transfer its own Patriot air defense system to Ukraine is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of civilians and the country's infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in X, UNN reports.

Details

 I am sincerely grateful to President Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian government and parliament for their decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. This is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of our skies, our citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian missile terror, and a strong testament to the true friendship and strategic partnership between our countries

- The President of Ukraine emphasized. 

Zelensky also emphasized that by protecting people from Russian aggression in Ukraine, this air defense system also strengthens the long-term security of our partners and the entire region. 

Recall

On Thursday, September 5, Ukrainian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the free transfer of one of Patriotair defense systems to Ukraine. Romania expects its allies to replace the transferred system.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

