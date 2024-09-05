“Evidence of true friendship": Zelenskyy thanks Romania for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy thanked Romania for the decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. This will significantly enhance the protection of the sky, citizens and infrastructure from Russian missile attacks.
Romania's decision to transfer its own Patriot air defense system to Ukraine is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of civilians and the country's infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in X, UNN reports.
Details
I am sincerely grateful to President Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian government and parliament for their decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. This is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of our skies, our citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian missile terror, and a strong testament to the true friendship and strategic partnership between our countries
Zelensky also emphasized that by protecting people from Russian aggression in Ukraine, this air defense system also strengthens the long-term security of our partners and the entire region.
Recall
On Thursday, September 5, Ukrainian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the free transfer of one of Patriotair defense systems to Ukraine. Romania expects its allies to replace the transferred system.