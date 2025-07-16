$41.820.01
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
07:08 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 12:51 PM
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Zelenskyy: there have been no large-scale attacks from the Russians since Kit Kellogg has been in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the absence of shelling during the visit of Trump's special envoy, Kit Kellogg, indicates the Kremlin's fear of the American president. Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on July 14, 2025, to discuss defense and security issues.

Zelenskyy: there have been no large-scale attacks from the Russians since Kit Kellogg has been in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that while US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, is in Ukraine, there have been no strong enemy attacks. This indicates that the Kremlin fears the American president, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Kellogg arrived - and for two nights in a row there have been no strong attacks. A very interesting example. People are already joking: give him a Ukrainian passport, and let him live with us, then the Russians won't bomb," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that such a lull indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears the head of the White House.

"This means one thing - Putin is afraid of President Trump. I am sure of this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

On Monday, July 14, 2025, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and the protection of people.

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman presented a gift to special representative Keith Kellogg for US President Donald Trump. The gift was a painting of the US Declaration of Independence with a portrait of Trump.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
