Zelenskyy: there have been no large-scale attacks from the Russians since Kit Kellogg has been in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that while US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, is in Ukraine, there have been no strong enemy attacks. This indicates that the Kremlin fears the American president, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Kellogg arrived - and for two nights in a row there have been no strong attacks. A very interesting example. People are already joking: give him a Ukrainian passport, and let him live with us, then the Russians won't bomb," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that such a lull indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears the head of the White House.

"This means one thing - Putin is afraid of President Trump. I am sure of this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

On Monday, July 14, 2025, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and the protection of people.

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman presented a gift to special representative Keith Kellogg for US President Donald Trump. The gift was a painting of the US Declaration of Independence with a portrait of Trump.