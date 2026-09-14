Zelenskyy suspended Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General by signing Decree No. 905/2026, reports UNN.

Pursuant to Part Two of Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," I hereby order: to suspend Kravchenko Ruslan Andriiovych from the position of Prosecutor General - the document says.

What preceded this

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he signed the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another suspicion concerning a person close to the head of SAPO.

At the same time, NABU stated that Semen Kryvonos had not been officially served with a notice of suspicion. The Bureau also denied the seizure of criminal proceedings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the position of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to support his dismissal without delay.

I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine