There are no Russian children in Ukraine. This is probably some new track from the Russian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, commenting on Russia's demands for the return of 20 Russian children and 30 residents of the Kursk region, UNN reports.

Details

I think this needs to be looked into. We don't have their children. This is some new track. In principle, I'm not surprised. Why? Because when we talked about Putin's illegitimacy, how one can deal with him, they took up the story about my illegitimacy, etc. - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that Russia provided fragmented information on less than a fifth of the children from the list of 339 names. There is no information on more than 200 children, including pupils of the Kherson Children's Home.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are deliberately Russifying children in kindergartens, teaching them "folk culture" and claiming that they are Russians. This is an element of genocide aimed at changing the identity of the nation through upbringing and language.