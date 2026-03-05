Zelenskyy stated that Russia may be transferring weapons and drone components to Iran

$43.720.26
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 27321 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 58385 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 67151 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 72390 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 40782 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 38132 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60598 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82732 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 70197 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Popular news
Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decisionMarch 5, 12:40 AM • 7626 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 14058 views
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shoresMarch 5, 01:40 AM • 10276 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 10950 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 58289 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 6296 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 41403 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 67151 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 72390 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 53313 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 22857 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 39066 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 42994 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 50032 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 53719 views
Zelenskyy stated that Russia may be transferring weapons and drone components to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia may be transferring weapons and technologies, including electronics for drones, to Iran. This can be seen in the wreckage of "Shaheds" that strike the Middle East.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia may be transferring weapons and drone components to Iran

Russia may be transferring weapons and components for drones to Iran. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this can be seen in the wreckage of "Shaheds" that are hitting the Middle East.

Today, Russia does not act as an ally of Iran. Maybe it would like to, but we have already seen this with Syria and now we see it with Iran: I think they simply do not have enough strength for this. All their forces are either in the land of Ukraine or involved in the war against Ukraine.

- says the president.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine believes that Russia can still help Iran with weapons and technologies. In particular, this refers to electronics for drones.

I am sure that the Russians are transferring weapons to the Iranian regime. We understand that they can provide electronics for "Shaheds". I think that all this is in the wreckage of "Shaheds" that are hitting the Middle East today. The intelligence of partners - if they share information, this will be confirmed. Because Iranian "Shaheds" contain components of Russian production. This is what we definitely understand. What else can Russia give Iran? They can give air defense systems. They have quite a lot of them.

- emphasizes the president.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern about a possible reduction in the supply of air defense and missiles to Ukraine from the United States in the event of a prolonged war in the Middle East. He also noted that Iran can no longer transfer weapons to Russia, but Russia produces missiles and drones under Iranian licenses.

Alla Kiosak

