Zelenskyy stated that Russia may be transferring weapons and drone components to Iran

Russia may be transferring weapons and components for drones to Iran. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this can be seen in the wreckage of "Shaheds" that are hitting the Middle East.

Today, Russia does not act as an ally of Iran. Maybe it would like to, but we have already seen this with Syria and now we see it with Iran: I think they simply do not have enough strength for this. All their forces are either in the land of Ukraine or involved in the war against Ukraine. - says the president.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine believes that Russia can still help Iran with weapons and technologies. In particular, this refers to electronics for drones.

I am sure that the Russians are transferring weapons to the Iranian regime. We understand that they can provide electronics for "Shaheds". I think that all this is in the wreckage of "Shaheds" that are hitting the Middle East today. The intelligence of partners - if they share information, this will be confirmed. Because Iranian "Shaheds" contain components of Russian production. This is what we definitely understand. What else can Russia give Iran? They can give air defense systems. They have quite a lot of them. - emphasizes the president.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern about a possible reduction in the supply of air defense and missiles to Ukraine from the United States in the event of a prolonged war in the Middle East. He also noted that Iran can no longer transfer weapons to Russia, but Russia produces missiles and drones under Iranian licenses.