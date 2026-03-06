$43.810.09
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 13656 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 10049 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 14367 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 15240 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
09:57 AM • 16666 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 17579 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15629 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14025 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21246 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Zelenskyy signed the law on the nationwide minute of silence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on a daily nationwide minute of silence at 9:00 AM. It will honor the memory of fallen soldiers, civilians, and all victims of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy signed the law on the nationwide minute of silence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law introducing a daily nationwide minute of silence at 9:00 AM. It will become a ritual of remembrance for military personnel, civilians, and all those who died due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the law's card on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for a mandatory minute of silence every day at 9:00 AM as a ritual of gratitude, respect, and remembrance.

During this time, military personnel and members of volunteer formations who died defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be honored. The minute of silence is also dedicated to medics, police officers, rescuers, journalists, volunteers, and civilians who became victims of Russia's armed aggression.

The law stipulates that state authorities and local self-government bodies must ensure information about the beginning and end of the minute of silence at enterprises, institutions, and organizations under their management.

Notifications about the minute of silence must also be carried out by media regardless of the form of ownership.

Addition

Separately, the law provides for the annual commemoration of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933. On the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the all-Ukrainian action "Light a Candle" will begin.

Olga Rozgon

