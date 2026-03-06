Zelenskyy signed the law on the nationwide minute of silence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law introducing a daily nationwide minute of silence at 9:00 AM. It will become a ritual of remembrance for military personnel, civilians, and all those who died due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the law's card on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for a mandatory minute of silence every day at 9:00 AM as a ritual of gratitude, respect, and remembrance.

During this time, military personnel and members of volunteer formations who died defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be honored. The minute of silence is also dedicated to medics, police officers, rescuers, journalists, volunteers, and civilians who became victims of Russia's armed aggression.

The law stipulates that state authorities and local self-government bodies must ensure information about the beginning and end of the minute of silence at enterprises, institutions, and organizations under their management.

Notifications about the minute of silence must also be carried out by media regardless of the form of ownership.

Addition

Separately, the law provides for the annual commemoration of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933. On the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the all-Ukrainian action "Light a Candle" will begin.

Nationwide moment of silence enshrined in law