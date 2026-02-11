Nationwide moment of silence enshrined in law

The Verkhovna Rada has ensured the creation of technical conditions and standards for holding a nationwide moment of silence. The Parliament adopted the relevant draft law (No.14144), the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

It is designed to remove technical obstacles and officially allow cities and communities to use the national alert system to announce a moment of silence - daily at 9 a.m.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak explained, "this is the establishment at the legislative level of a nationwide moment of silence as a daily commemorative event."

"Before the second reading, a norm was added that every year, on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 p.m., there will be a nationwide moment of silence and the 'Light a Candle' action, in memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933," Zheleznyak also indicated on social networks.

