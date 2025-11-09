ukenru
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions decisions: Putin's special representative and former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Tupitsky, on the list

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1986 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the imposition of personal sanctions against eight individuals and five legal entities. The restrictions apply to Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev, former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupitsky, as well as Russian publishing houses.

Zelenskyy signed new sanctions decisions: Putin's special representative and former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Tupitsky, on the list

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees on the imposition of personal sanctions. In particular, restrictions were imposed against Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Oleksandr Tupytskyi, former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I have signed new decisions on Ukraine's sanctions. And these are special decisions now. Russia is trying to prolong the war, expanding its attempts to justify aggression and "normalize" the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Also, a demonstrative political decision by Russia to apply "sanctions" against Ukrainian officials, including the Prime Minister of Ukraine, has recently appeared. Such behavior by Russia deserves much greater pressure from the world and an expansion of the scope of this pressure – both against all sources and schemes of financing the Russian war machine, and against every person who spreads propaganda and complicates decision-making aimed at achieving true peace. We will submit our proposals for new sanctions to the relevant partners

- wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, today's Ukrainian sanction decisions include individuals working in Putin's government structures and involved in looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, one of his "wallets," a Russian military intelligence functionary, and one of the collaborators.

"We are also starting work on Russian publishing houses that work to justify aggression and spread Russian propaganda in the world. Everything in Russia that is oriented towards war must be blocked," Zelenskyy added.

Thus, according to decree No. 835/2025, sanctions were imposed against five legal entities, including:

  • "Book World"; "Veche Publishing House";
    • "Tsentrpoligraf Publishing House";
      • "Yauza Publishing House";
        • "Peter Publishing House".

          Also, by decree No. 834/2025, sanctions were imposed against 8 individuals, including:

          • Kirill Dmitriev - Putin's special representative;
            • Oleksiy Komkov - headed the 5th FSB service, which deals with counterintelligence in CIS countries;
              • Oksana Lut - Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation;
                • Oleksandr Tupytskyi - former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

                   Sanctions include asset blocking, deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, restrictions on trade operations, etc.

                  Recall 

                  President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanction decisions - Ukraine's synchronization with the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, new sanctions against Russian entities involved in resource extraction in the Arctic, and also announced new NSDC decisions against Russian military production, propagandists and collaborators, and a response to Russian sanctions against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and other our government officials.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  PoliticsNews of the World
                  Sanctions
                  Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                  War in Ukraine
                  Vladimir Putin
                  European Union
                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                  Ukraine