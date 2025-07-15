Zelenskyy sent a message on Statehood Day: Ukrainians have been, are, and will be here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation on the occasion of Statehood Day, emphasizing that "in all eras, no matter what enemy and from what side came, nothing hostile takes root on this land and does not take root here, and Ukraine remains - remains itself," writes UNN.

On July 15, we celebrate an important day. The Day of our Statehood. The Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus' - Ukraine. This day is about connection. About all stages of our state-building and what unites dozens of generations - those who lived on this land a thousand years ago, and those who live now. A bridge through time, which stands on three unshakeable pillars: Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here, Ukrainians will be here. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State pointed out: "Life always triumphs on this land, values and our character prevail. The best in our people, who, despite the war, tears and pain, have preserved humanity within themselves, protect each other, and thus - protect their state."

... for centuries, both in Rus' and in Sich, in all eras, no matter what enemy and from what side came, nothing hostile takes root on this land and does not take root here. And Ukraine remains - remains itself. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President pointed out that "nights of resilience" and "mornings of unity," "when life still triumphs, show who we really are."

"We often hear from partners: 'How do your people manage this? Such strength, endurance, steeliness...' They say: 'This is a phenomenon of the Ukrainian people,'" Zelenskyy noted.

"Yes, these are pleasant words, but today Ukrainians are holding on not for this, not for loud epithets addressed to us. We are just people who defend our home, our home, and we cannot do otherwise, because we do not want otherwise. We do not want Russia to be here. That's the whole truth," the President emphasized.

He expressed gratitude to millions of Ukrainians. "Millions of characters that make up our state. Our people. Our history. And the path from the Baptism of Rus' - Ukraine to today. The Day of our Statehood and the experience of each generation that helps us today to hold on, to believe in ourselves, to believe in Ukraine, to believe that we can," the Head of State noted.

"Because Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here, Ukrainians will be here. Happy Statehood Day, dear citizens! Happy Baptism of Rus' - Ukraine Day!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

