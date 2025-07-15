Zelenskyy sent a message on Statehood Day: Ukrainians have been, are, and will be here

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 7868 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 37305 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 52792 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 59402 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 53519 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 43550 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 36491 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 64534 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58721 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24349 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 13062 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 7372 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 15598 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW02:12 AM • 19290 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 18456 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 7868 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 49160 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 64534 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58721 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 80191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 49877 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 54340 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 50530 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 135921 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 98223 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Zelenskyy sent a message on Statehood Day: Ukrainians have been, are, and will be here

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of Statehood Day on July 15, 2025. He emphasized the connection between generations and the indomitability of the Ukrainian people, who, despite the war, maintain humanity and unity.

Zelenskyy sent a message on Statehood Day: Ukrainians have been, are, and will be here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation on the occasion of Statehood Day, emphasizing that "in all eras, no matter what enemy and from what side came, nothing hostile takes root on this land and does not take root here, and Ukraine remains - remains itself," writes UNN.

On July 15, we celebrate an important day. The Day of our Statehood. The Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus' - Ukraine. This day is about connection. About all stages of our state-building and what unites dozens of generations - those who lived on this land a thousand years ago, and those who live now. A bridge through time, which stands on three unshakeable pillars: Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here, Ukrainians will be here.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State pointed out: "Life always triumphs on this land, values and our character prevail. The best in our people, who, despite the war, tears and pain, have preserved humanity within themselves, protect each other, and thus - protect their state."

... for centuries, both in Rus' and in Sich, in all eras, no matter what enemy and from what side came, nothing hostile takes root on this land and does not take root here. And Ukraine remains - remains itself.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President pointed out that "nights of resilience" and "mornings of unity," "when life still triumphs, show who we really are."

"We often hear from partners: 'How do your people manage this? Such strength, endurance, steeliness...' They say: 'This is a phenomenon of the Ukrainian people,'" Zelenskyy noted.

"Yes, these are pleasant words, but today Ukrainians are holding on not for this, not for loud epithets addressed to us. We are just people who defend our home, our home, and we cannot do otherwise, because we do not want otherwise. We do not want Russia to be here. That's the whole truth," the President emphasized.

He expressed gratitude to millions of Ukrainians. "Millions of characters that make up our state. Our people. Our history. And the path from the Baptism of Rus' - Ukraine to today. The Day of our Statehood and the experience of each generation that helps us today to hold on, to believe in ourselves, to believe in Ukraine, to believe that we can," the Head of State noted.

"Because Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here, Ukrainians will be here. Happy Statehood Day, dear citizens! Happy Baptism of Rus' - Ukraine Day!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Day of Ukrainian Statehood and Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: what else is celebrated on July 1515.07.25, 05:42 • 4700 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9