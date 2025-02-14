ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy says he doesn't see a ready-made US plan

Zelenskyy says he doesn't see a ready-made US plan

 22830 views

The President of Ukraine said he did not see a ready-made US plan for war, despite previous statements. During the hour-long conversation with Trump, there was not enough time to formulate a specific plan.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not see that the United States has a ready-made plan. During his conversation with US President Donald Trump, there was not enough time to formulate a plan. He told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I don't see that the US has a ready-made plan. I think this is very important. We are ready to talk at any time, we understand the geography of our country, we see where the biggest risks are. We're ready to talk about everything from troops to security guarantees, we're in NATO, we're ready for any design to stop Putin. We are open, but we want to act in accordance with international law and order and to prevent future fears or horrors for the whole world - Putin's return. We have told the Americans all the information

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that strong signals were received from the American side, although they are different, they are happening in different ways.

As for Trump, we had an hour-long conversation. Enough to talk about some details, not enough to form a plan. Definitely not enough, we hear each other. It was a very positive, good conversation. We talked about the situation at the frontline

- Zelensky said.

On February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Trump had a plan to end the war.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

