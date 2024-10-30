Zelenskyy says decisive winter ahead
The President called the coming winter crucial because of possible power outages. Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine had received only 10% of the promised military aid from its partners.
Winter is ahead, which will be a decisive and great challenge for Ukraine, as it will be the second winter with power outages and all the associated difficulties. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the leading media of the Northern European countries, UNN reports.
You are preparing the country for the winter, which is crucial, which is a big challenge, a very big challenge for us, because this will be the third (second - ed.) winter with power outages, with all these difficulties
Before that, Zelensky noted that there are many agreements that have been concluded between Ukraine and its partners.
"And I think everyone should just do their job. Because if you gave your word, you have to keep it," Zelensky said.
The President believes that the defense of Ukraine today is a joint effort.
"For example, when NATO countries said that we are not ready to see Ukraine in NATO today because of the war. This was, for example, before the Washington Summit. And we are not ready to take more decisive steps in this direction, but we are ready to provide you, for example, with 6-7 systems, very specific systems that will protect your skies. You cannot compare these things. But during the war, you say: yes, of course... But today we have not received this amount," Zelensky said.
The President also commented on the aid that Congress voted for.
"You said what to do, for example, when Russia captures or makes some steps forward in the east? You count on reserves. You count on special brigades. You count on certain equipment. And if you get 10% of the whole package, which has already been voted on, you know it's not funny, but the Congress has voted. I mean, it's not a matter of money. It's always a question of bureaucracy, logistics, ideas or skepticism, the fact that this weapon is good and this weapon is bad," Zelensky said.
